Mumbai: Tiger Shroff has cemented his place Hindi film industry thanks to his good motion and dancing abilities. Some pictures of Tiger are going viral on social media. In these pictures, the actor is seen sitting in a police jeep with handcuffs. It is being said on many social media posts that Tiger has been arrested by the police. But we will tell you the truth behind these pictures.

Actually his photograph has been leaked from the set of his upcoming movie Baaghi 3 which he has started shooting after the super hit film War (2019). Baaghi 3 is directed by Ahmed Khan.

Currently, the film’s shoot is underway in Jaipur, Rajasthan and the pictures from that film are going viral on social media.

Not only pictures but several videos of Tiger are also going viral on social media. In some videos Tiger is seen greeting his fans.

Significantly, in the photo along with Tiger, Ritesh Deshmukh is also seen in police uniform.

Talking about the film, this is the third installment of the rebel series. The first two parts of the film were well received by the audience. Like the old series, the audience will get to see a lot of action this time too.

On personal front, Tiger Shroff’s name is often associated with Disha Patani. The two are said to be dating each other. However, neither of these two has directly confirmed it. Both termed each other as their best friends.