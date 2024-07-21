Balasore: Police Saturday arrested two persons in connection with the death of a youth who was found with stab wounds near National Highway-16 in Balasore district.

The body of Rabinarayan Guli, 25, was discovered Friday night by a patrolling officer and local residents. He was taken to Soro Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Balasore SP Sagarika Nath said, “After registering a case at Soro police station, a team was formed to investigate the incident. The team acted swiftly and arrested two suspects from Pipli area in Puri district Saturday.”

The arrested have been identified as Sibunu Patra (23) of Chudangana Sahi, and Pratyush Senapati (23) of Dolamandap Sahi, both from Puri town.

PNN