Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate police arrested a young man Saturday for posting obscene photographs and abusing on social media platform in Bhubaneswar. He was produced before the court.

The accused has been identified as Uday Jena (21), a resident of Sahapur area under Panikoili police limits of Jajpur district. He had allegedly threatened to murder a man identified as Anil Mallick of Niladri Vihar area on Facebook.

According to police officials, Anil had posted a photograph on his Facebook a few days ago. Replying to the post, Uday posted an obscene photograph on his comment box terming Anil’s post as false. He had also abused him on the social media for the Facebook post.

Later, he managed to get Anil’s phone number from his Facebook account and threatened him to kill him.

After receiving the death threat, Anil lodged a complaint at Chandrasekharpur police station. Based on the complaint, the police tracked Uday’s mobile number and nabbed him from Panikoili area.

