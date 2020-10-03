Bhubaneswar: Delang police busted an inter-district bike lifting gang and arrested six of its members Friday afternoon, including seizure of 45 stolen motorcycles from their possession.

The arrested are Kalu Bhoi of Pampeda village under Ranpur police limits in Nayagarh district, Mohammad Arbaaz alias Manglu and Amiruddin Khan both of Benapanjari village under Jatni police limits, Rakesh Kandi of Bargharpatna village, Gobinda Jena of Muktapur village under Jankia police limits and Biswajit Singh of Barpata village of Sadar police limits, all in Khurda district.

“Police came to know from reliable sources that some persons with criminal background were selling stolen motorcycles at Kumuka forest near Kuapada village,” Pipili SDPO Debadutta Baral said.

Baral further stated that, “Based on the information a police team lead by IIC Rashmiranjan Patnaik raided the place leading to seizure of 10 stolen motorbikes from the spot and arrest of Kalu Bhoi, Mohammad Arbaaz, Rakesh Kandi and Gobinda Jena”.

During interrogation of the four accused persons, police came to know about the involvement of Biswajit Singh and Amiruddin Khan who were arrested later in the course of investigation. Police got leads from the arrested about other stolen motorcycles, Baral added.

Notably, Kalu Bhoi had earlier managed to escape from police custody in Khallikote police station in Ganjam district in connection with a vehicle theft case while Mohammad Arbaaz and Govind Jena have several criminal cases against them at different police stations in Ganjam, Khurda and Puri districts, the police sources expressed.

PNN