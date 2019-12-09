Puri: Kumbharpada police Monday arrested three persons including a couple in connection with a minor being gangraped at a police quarter in Puri, taking the total number of accused arrested so far to six.

The authorities have identified the accused as Ranjit Parida, his wife Sourya Sephali and Bulu Behera of Baghmara village in Bhubaneswar.

Informing about the recent arrest, Puri superintendent of police Umashankar Dash said Bulu and Ranjit introduced themselves to the police as a CRPF jawan and a journalist respectively.

Ranjit has already a woman trafficking case (94/18) registered at Mahila police station in Bhubaneswar.

The police is going to take arrested (terminated constable) accused Jitendra and Rajesh Sethy in remand very soon. The police could track down the accused through the Pipili toll gate CCTV visual and tracking their mobile numbers. The charge sheet would be deposited within 20 days and the process for compensation to the victim would be expedited, Dash informed.

Notably, the minor was waiting for a bus at Nimapara bus stand to her village December 2. Jitendra and three others took her inside their car, promising her to drop her at her residence. They then took her to a police quarter in Puri where Jitendra and Rajesh took turns on her.

PNN