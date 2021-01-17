Puri: In a case of fence eating crops, an ASI posted at Krushnaprasad police station in Puri district was arrested for allegedly receiving bribe from a food vendor, police said Sunday.

The arrested ASI has been identified as Ishwarchandra Guman Singh.

According to the police, a food vendor was selling liquor illegally at his eatery. The ASI had demanded Rs 7,000 from the vendor to allow him to sell liquor at his eatery. The vendor had also given him the demanded sum.

After the bribery allegation against the ASI was brought to the attention of Puri SP Kanwar Vishal Singh, he asked Puri SDPO to conduct a probe into the allegations.

On basis of the investigation report submitted by the SDPO, the ASI was arrested. He was also suspended.

At the same time, SP Singh also suspended sub-inspector, Sadar police station, Atasi Jena, for not informing the IIC about the money seized during the raid she had conducted at a gambling den in September, 2020.

