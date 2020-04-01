Dhama: Amid coronavirus pandemic outbreak in the state and to implement government decision in this connection, local police have sealed the Sambalpur-Sonepur border route Tuesday, a source in the administration said.

According to the source, Dhama police have been disallowing movement of all vehicles through this route, only except the transportation of essential commodities such as medicine, vegetable, meat, fish, egg and grocery. The route on State Highway 15 (SH-15) has also been sealed at Larasara.

Four policemen of Sambalpur reserve police force, eight staff of Deogaon high school and upper primary school including two forest guards have been deployed to guard the barricade erected here. The sealed area will be guarded day and night, police sources said.