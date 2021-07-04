Nabarangpur: In a major crackdown Saturday afternoon, an illegal firearm manufacturing unit was busted by the local police in Raighar area of Nabarangpur. Police arrested a man in this connection.

According to an official, police got information from a reliable source about the illegal activity going on in the area. Swinging into action, a team of personnel from the Raighar police station raided a house owned by Sangram Lohar from Mandiabeda village in the district.

The police personnel recovered two wooden firearm bodies with butt, six barrel pipes, six trigger sets, four safety catches, two hammers, two mobile phones including several other machines and equipment used for manufacturing firearms, the official said.

Later in the day, Lohar was forwarded to a local court.

Raighar police registered a case (No-127, dated 03.07.2021 under Section 25 (1)(a) of the Arms Act, 1959 and launched a probe which is underway, Umerkote SDPO Dinesh Chandra Nayak informed.

