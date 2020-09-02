Balasore: In a major crackdown, Rupsa Police in Balalsore district busted a fake and illegal liquor manufacturing unit in Kusipada, late Tuesday night.

The police also arrested two persons in this connection.The identification of the accused duo is yet to be ascertained.

According to sources, one among the two detained is the owner of the illegal manufacturing facility. He is currently being interrogated.

Police said that the cops seized huge quantities of spirit, labels of various foreign liquor brands, other articles used in manufacturing the illicit liquor and packing materials from the spot. Police also seized Rs 17 lakh in cash, three motor cycles and mobiles phones from their possession.

It may be mentioned here that amid the ongoing lockdown and closure of licensed liquor shops in the state, illegal liquor trade has gone up manifolds.

Police is investigating the involvement of some reputed persons with the illegal liquor manufacturing unit in the area.

PNN