Khordha: The Quick Action Team (QAT) of Commissionerate Police, in collaboration with excise officials and Begunia police, Friday busted an illegal liquor manufacturing unit in Rasolo village under Bolgarh block of Khordha district.

The joint team also arrested a woman in this connection. The accused has been identified as Minati Paikray from Rasolo village.

According to a source, the detained woman is the owner of the manufacturing facility. She is currently being interrogated.

Excise officer Ranjan Kumar Nayak said the cops seized 150 litres of liquor, a car, generator set, packing materials and Rs 17 lakh in cash from her possession. A detailed probe into the incident is on, he added.

It may be mentioned here that amid the ongoing lockdown and closure of licensed liquor shops in the state, illegal liquor trade has gone up manifolds.

PNN