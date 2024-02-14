Patana: Patana police in Keonjhar district arrested Tuesday seven notorious criminals of an inter-state burglary gang and forwarded them to court, officials stated here. The accused were identified as A Shrinu, 30, of Dhankuni Sahapur village, Krishna Das, 26 and Aadel Esu, 32, of Sorada area, Bijay Das, 40, of Bhanjanagar area, A Aba, 35, of Aska locality, Aul Malinga, 30, and A Sekhar, 32, belonging to Jajpur Road. Police arrested the accused from Aska and parts of Jharkhand in a phased manner. Police seized gold ornaments, Rs 54,286, a couple of bikes, and five mobile phones from their possession, Ghatagaon SDPO, Sudarshan Gangoi said in a press conference.

Officials said that a woman from Dhanabeni village under this police station limits was returning home with her nephew on a bike after purchasing gold jewellery from a market here January 20. They were waylaid by two bike-borne miscreants who snatched away a bag from the victims and fled the scene.

The bag contained a mangalsutra, two gold earrings, a gold coin, Rs 5,000 in cash, and a mobile. The woman complained to the police following which Keonjhar SP Kusalkar Nitin Dagudu ordered a probe. Police zeroed in on the miscreants and arrested them. During interrogation, miscreants confessed to having robbed people at places in this town, and in the localities of Turumunga, Ghatagaon, and Champua, police said. They added that more arrests are on the cards.