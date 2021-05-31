Khaira: A huge crowd turned up Monday at a cloth store in Khaira town of Balasore district to buy sarees and dress materials that were being sold at discounted rates for the upcoming ‘Savitri Vrat’ and ‘Rajo’ festival.

Such was the situation that police had to intervene and use force to disperse the crowd. Later, local administration officials reached the shop and shut it down for failure to maintain Covid-19 protocols on its premises.

Eyewitnesses said that the huge crowd was jostling against one another to grab the clothes on offer, paying scant attention to Covid-19 guidelines including social distancing.

On being informed, police and administrative officials reached the spot and dispersed the people. Later, they not closed the shop down and also put up barricades on roads leading to the shop.

PNN