Coimbatore: A constable was transferred after a video of him seeking the caste details of a motorist to issue a challan for not wearing a mask in neighbouring Tirupur district went viral on the social media, police said Friday.

With the district administration issuing orders to penalise those not following lockdown norms like wearing a face mask, constable Kasirajan stopped the two-wheeler rider at Tirupur-Perumanallur junction Thursday.

Since the motorist was not wearing a mask, the constable sought his details and also his caste to issue a challan. This irked the man and resulted in an argument between the two, police said.

A video of the two arguing went viral on social media Thursday, following which the police department transferred Kasirajan to the Armed Reserve wing, police said.

Meanwhile, the district Collector Dr K Vijayakarthikeyan assured that a detailed inquiry would be conducted into the matter, official sources said.

PTI