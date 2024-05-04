Kolkata: Kolkata Police have constituted an inquiry team to probe a woman employee’s allegation of molestation by Governor CV Ananda Bose, a senior officer said Saturday.

The team, as part of its investigation, will speak to witnesses over the next few days and has requested Raj Bhavan to share the CCTV footage, if available.

Under Article 361 of the Constitution, no criminal proceedings can be instituted against a Governor during his term in office.

“We have formed an inquiry team which will be speaking to some probable witnesses over the next few days in this matter. We have also requested the Raj Bhavan to share the CCTV footage, in case they are available,” the officer said.

When asked how the police could initiate a probe despite Constitutional immunity to the Governor, another senior police officer said that it’s a regular practice to start an investigation after getting any complaint, especially from a woman.

“If needed, we may visit the spot (Raj Bhavan),” he told PTI.

The officer also said that on Saturday three Raj Bhavan officials and a Kolkata Police personnel posted at the Governor House, were summoned by officers of Hare Street Police Station in connection with their investigation.

“None of the Raj Bhavan officials turned up for enquiry, and only the policeman attended. We will request them to come to the Hare Street Police Station again on Monday. No other plan of enquiry till then,” the police officer said.

A contractual woman employee of the Raj Bhavan on Friday lodged a written complaint with the Kolkata Police alleging molestation by the West Bengal Governor in the Raj Bhavan.

The governor has described the allegations as “absurd drama”, and said that none would be able to deter him from his “determined efforts to expose corruption and curb violence”.

The Raj Bhavan has also issued a statement saying that Bose has ordered a ban on the entry of police personnel to the Raj Bhavan “in the guise of conducting unauthorised, illegitimate, sham and motivated investigations to placate political bosses during the election”.

PTI