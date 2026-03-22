Chandigarh: Police detained the top Opposition leader and used water cannons to disperse protesters as they tried to force their way through barricades here Sunday to ‘gherao’ Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s residence during a joint stir to demand the arrest of former minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, accused of abetting the suicide of a state warehousing corporation official.

Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, the district manager of Punjab State Warehousing Corporation in Amritsar, allegedly ended his life by consuming poison early Saturday, and a video appeared in which he purportedly claimed harassment by Bhullar, who resigned as minister later in the day at the direction of Mann amid the row.

The family of Randhawa told reporters in Amritsar that they will not allow a post-mortem examination and cremation until Bhullar is arrested.

The police Saturday night booked Bhullar, his father Sukhdev Singh Bhullar, and personal assistant Dilbag Singh under sections 108 (abetment of suicide), 351 (3) (criminal intimidation) and 3 (5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Congress and the BJP had announced that they will jointly ‘gherao’ (lay siege to) CM Mann’s residence to press their demand for the arrest of Bhullar.

Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa, Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar, along with SAD leaders Bikram Singh Majithia and Daljit Singh Cheema, were among those who took part in the protest. They were all detained by the police and later released.

It is rare for major Opposition parties in Punjab to organise a joint protest.

A large police contingent was deployed at the MLAs’ Hostel here to prevent the protesters from heading towards the chief minister’s residence. Barricades were also erected by the Chandigarh police. As the protesters tried to scale the barricades, police used water cannons to disperse them.

The Opposition parties are demanding the arrest of Bhullar and a CBI probe into the circumstances that led to the suicide.

Punjab BJP chief Jakhar said they were seeking justice for Randhawa’s family.

Until Bhullar is arrested, the protest will continue, said Jakhar.

Akali leader Majithia said that despite Randhawa raising the issue of his alleged harassment with higher officials, no action was taken in the matter by the AAP government.

Had the state government acted in a timely manner in the matter, Randhawa would have survived, Majithia told reporters.

We want Bhullar’s immediate arrest and a free and fair probe, he said.

Randhawa’s elder brother, Varinderpal Singh Randhawa, accompanies Majithia in Chandigarh.

Varinderpal said his brother was subjected to mental harassment by Bhullar and was forced to end his life.

We want justice, he said.

Unless Bhullar is arrested, we will neither allow a post-mortem examination nor cremation, said Vainderpal.

Leader of Opposition Bajwa condemned the AAP government for not immediately arresting Bhullar.

He said he joined the protest along with Congress workers, standing in solidarity with the family of Randhawa.

We are united in this fight for justice and accountability. The Congress will continue this struggle with unwavering resolve until justice is delivered to the grieving family, he said.

Punjab Congress chief Warring said the protest was held for every honest employee who, instead of bowing to the pressure of the corrupt system, stands firm with the truth.

This fight is for truth, justice, and rights, and we stand shoulder to shoulder with the family in this struggle. Until justice is served, this battle will continue, said Warring.

The FIR in the case has been registered on a complaint of Randhawa’s wife, Upinder Kaur, at Ranjit Avenue Police Station in Amritsar Saturday night, hours after Bhullar tendered his resignation from the state cabinet.

Earlier the same day, a video surfaced on social media in which Randhawa, who held the additional charge of Patti area in Taran Taran, was purportedly heard saying that he had consumed Celphos and accused the transport minister of harassment.

Kha layi ‘celphos’ tuhade yaar ne. Minister Laljit Bhullar de dar ton. Hun nahi main bachda, (Your friend has consumed Celphos because of fear of minister Laljit Bhullar. I will not survive now), Randhawa said in the clip.

The opposition leaders have accused Bhullar of pressuring Randhawa to allot a warehouse tender to his father.

Bhullar was also accused of making a video of Randhawa and forcing him to admit to accepting a Rs 10-lakh bribe from another party.

It was alleged that March 13, Randhawa was called to Bhullar’s place, where he was assaulted and humiliated.

However, Bhullar, the MLA from Patti, rejected allegations against him as baseless.