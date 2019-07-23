Angul: Police have so far grilled five suspects allegedly involved with the minor rape case here. They are hopeful that the accused would soon be arrested, a senior official stated.

Meanwhile the condition of the survivor, undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, is improving and she gestured Monday asking for drinking water, he further added. A police team has been deployed at the hospital for the security of the minor.

Of the five suspects detained interrogated so far, one has been allowed to go Sunday. Police are hopeful that the investigation would provide a lead to nab the culprit. “We are looking for proof. Once we get it, the accused would be behind the bars,” said SDPO Sahu.

According to a senior police officer, the clothes of the detained persons have been sent for forensic test.

Police also visited the shop, behind the AAHAR centre at Angul bus stand where the family of the victim slept Saturday night. They questioned local people about the incident.

Police also have shifted the family to the Angul police station premises. They have done so to provide protection and also to prevent them from leaving the locality. Police said the presence of the family members as witnesses is of vital importance in the case. Once the accused is identified and arrested, the minor’s family members will play key roles as witnesses.

Sub-Collector of the district Basudev Satapathy informed that the medical expenses of the minor will be borne by the district administration as announced by the Collector. He further informed that the Collector has entrusted the onus of taking full care of the survivor on ADMO (Medical).

PNN