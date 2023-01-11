Chennai: The Greater Chennai Police resorted to caning early Wednesday after the fans of actors Vijay and Ajith turned violent by tearing the posters of Varisu of Vijay and Thunivu of Ajith.

Both movies were released this morning and a heavy rush was witnessed in all the theaters across the state. In Chennai, police took into custody a few unruly people.

Notably, in 2014, Vijay and Ajith had releases on the same day with Veeram of Ajith clashing with Jilla of Vijay. The present release is after nine long years and hence the fans were exuberant on the release of the movies of their favourite stars.

The Tamil Nadu government has, however, strictly banned any milk shower over the huge cut-outs of the stars and the government had directed the police department to monitor whether the milk shower was deployed anywhere during the resale.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government has canceled the 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. releases of the movies till the Pongal festivities are over.

Heavy rush is being witnessed at all the important locations of the state. With the Pongal festival taking place between January 15 and 18, the police department is keeping a close vigil across the state to prevent any untoward incident during the movie shows.