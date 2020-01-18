Malkangiri: Police and Maoists exchanged fire at Goreiguda forest under Mudulipada police limits in Malkangiri on the night of January 15. However, ultras managed to slip. Police seized a huge cache of articles and material used by ultras.

Police got to know that Maoists were regrouping in the forest. Acting on reliable inputs about the presence of ultras in the area, a combing operation was launched by the District Voluntary Force (DVF) and Special Operation Group (SOG) under the leadership of Malkangiri SP Rishikesh D Khilari Wednesday night in Goreiguda forest. On seeing police, ultras opened fire while the police resorted to retaliatory fire.

While the Red rebels managed to escape from the spot, the security personnel located a Maoist camp inside the forest which was later destroyed, informed Malkangiri SP.

At a press meet, DIG(southern range) Satin Ahmmed Khan said among the seized materials and articles were 20 bags, Mao posters, dresses, live bullets, electric wires, generator sets, medicines, Mao literature and food stuff.

Onkadelli area bordering Koraput district has been sealed following the anti-Maoist operation. Besides, the Border Security Force (BSF) in Onkadelli, Machhkund, and Lamput have been put on alert, police said.

The DIG said Maoists are themselves scared, but they had tried to set up a camp and trigger unpleasant situation so as to strike terror among locals.

“Security forces foiled their plan. Maoists can’t create hurdles in development being carried out in Swabhiman area,” the DIG said. SDPO Prahallad Meena and BSF commandant AK Arya were present at the press meet.