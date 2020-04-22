Keonjhar: Keonjhar town police allegedly assaulted a journalist here Wednesday. The journalist was on the way to a hospital here with his ailing daughter. He has lodged a case at the Town police station in this regard.

According to the journalist who was travelling in a car, he had disclosed his identity to the policeman on duty. He was stopped near a market here. The mediaperson also said that he told the policeman he was going to the district headquarters hospital. However, the policeman started abusing him. Then another person in the rank of an ASI joined in abusing him. He alleged that the ASI also attacked him.

Town Police Station inspector-in-charge Amit Bhuyan informed that complaints have been lodged by both parties. Police in their complaint have alleged that it was the journalist who first started abusing them. “Action would be taken after investigating both the complaints,” informed Bhuyan.

Keonjhar Press Club meanwhile termed the attack on the journalist as ‘unfortunate’. Members of the club also demonstrated in front of the Town Police Station. The president of the club, Satya Narayan Mishra demanded stringent action against the policemen involved in the fracas.

