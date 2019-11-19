Baripada: A police sub-inspector (SI) died after being hit by a motorcycle which he was trying to interrupt. The incident happened while checks were being conducted on vehicles at Takatpur under Baripada town police limits in Mayurbhanj district Monday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Dayanidhi Das, who was working as an SI in Baripada town police station.

Police were conducting checks on vehicles near the North Odisha University campus here. Das instructed a biker to stop, but instead it hit him injuring him critically. Das was immediately rushed to PRM Medical College and Hospital here. However, doctors declared him brought dead.

Police detained the rider and seized the bike. Action against the offender would be taken as per law said SP Purusottam Das.

Meanwhile top police officials of the district expressed their condolences at the death of Das and expressed solidarity with the grieved family.

Notably, an employee of RTO was run over and killed by a speeding truck during checking of vehicles on NH-20 in Keonjhar town, November 12.

PNN