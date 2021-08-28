Bhubaneswar: Odia actor Bobby Mishra landed in soup Saturday for allegedly threatening his neighbour over a parking dispute. Acting on a report filed by the actor’s neighbour, Nayapalli police in Bhubaneswar questioned him.

According to the report lodged by Tapi Mishra, the actor’s neighbour, Bobby in an inebriated condition abused and roughed him up over parking. The actor also told the latter that he would marry his wife and threatened him using the name of gangster Raja Acharya.

Tapi further alleged that Bobby and his associates disturb peace on a regular basis and that the actor threatened to kill him if the latter reported the matter to the police.

Terming the allegations as baseless, the actor admitted that he had a fight with his neighbour over vehicle parking. His brother had parked his vehicle at Tapi’s parking space leading to a misunderstanding between them. He said his neighbour is one of his close friends and he didn’t threaten him in name of any gangster.

PNN