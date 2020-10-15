Mumbai: A team of police personnel from Bangalore conducted raids at the house of actor Vivek Oberoi here Thursday. The raids were carried out in connection to drugs case related to the Karnataka film industry. The police are on the lookout for Aditya Alva, who incidentally is the brother-in-law of Vivek Oberoi. Aditya is alleged to be one of the kingpins in the drug case. It should be stated here that Aditya is the son of former Karnataka minister late Jeevaraj Alva’s son.

“Aditya Alva is absconding. We received information that Alva is hiding in (Vivek Oberoi) house. A warrant to search the house of Vivek Oberoi has been obtained from the court and a team of Crime Branch sleuths are conducting the raids,” said a police officer. It should be stated here that a lookout notice for Aditya was issued September 23 in the drug case related to the Kannada film industry.

Earlier in September, the police had raided Aditya’s house in Bangalore. However, he was not found there. Aditya is accused of allegedly supplying drugs to actors in the Kannada film industry. In this case, Crime Branch have has arrested more than 10 people including Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani

Ragini was arrested September 4 in the drug racket case. Tests have proved that she consumed drugs quite frequently.