Bhubaneswar: It seems that police officers at the ground level don’t give a hoot to the directions of the DGP as well as Commissioner in dealing with the complainants with compassion.

For example, the Mancheswar police had declined to accept the complaint of a woman who is yet to fully recuperate from a murderous attack by her husband about a month back. The staff even asked her to go back to her husband.

According to sources, the woman, Nirupama Behera, along with her husband and three children, has been staying at Hanspal under Mancheswar police station limits for the past 15 years. Her husband, who originally belongs to Jajpur, makes his living by selling tender coconuts in the Capital.

Nirupama alleged that her husband used to beat her when drunk suspecting illicit relationship. The accused who had never paid any heed to her pleas, regularly assaulted her in the presence of the children.

On July 16, he allegedly attacked the victim with a pointed iron rod and also tried to kill her with it. Later, he left for his village leaving a profusely bleeding Nirupama. Her elder daughter later called maternal grandparents who immediately reached there and rushed her to Capital Hospital. The doctors later referred her to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

Nirupama, after her discharge from SCB nine days later, lodged a complaint with the Mancheswar police station. However, the staff there rebuked her for filing the complaint and advised her to make a compromise with her husband in the presence of relatives and sent her back.

The woman, who Friday reached the DCP office in search of justice, reportedly met additional DCP at his office who asked the Mancheswar police to register the case immediately and take appropriate action.