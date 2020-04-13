Gudvella: Orissa High Court has relaxed the ban on movement of two-wheelers. The relaxations were meant for only the senior citizens, women and for those who can’t walk or ride cycle to get essential commodities during nationwide lockdown.

However, the court order on relaxation was perhaps wrongly interpreted and some from Gudvella tehsil area under Tusura police limit in Bolangir district were seen loitering around in their two-wheelers Monday.

This was despite the district administration’s repeated appeal to people to not step out of their homes during the fight against COVID-19 pandemic in the country and beyond.

The news of the extension of lockdown too was interpreted erroneously with more people venturing out in the market areas.

According to Tusura police, the essential commodities’ shops were allowed to be open during 7 am to 11 am on a daily basis. But Monday, police observed people in the market even after 11 am.

Meanwhile, a team of police in a joint effort with Gudvella tahasildar seized more than 30 bikes and collected fines from the respective owners for violating lockdown norms.

Tusura Police Station IIC Joshabant Pradhani said that they will release the two-wheelers after the owners submit undertakings that they will not violate the lockdown norms again in future.

PNN