Koraput: In a major crackdown Wednesday afternoon, Lamtaput police in Koraput district seized cannabis weighing around 1.1 tonne following a raid. However, the trader involved managed to flee from the spot after getting information about the raid.

According to an official of Lamtaput police station, the raid was conducted in a forest near Badapada ghat in the district. Police got information from a reliable source that a huge cache of the contraband was to be transported to outside the state from Koraput.

Swinging into action, a team of police personnel led by Nandapur SDPO conducted the raid leading to the seizure. The cannabis was packed in 39 large sacks. Estimated value of the seized cannabis in open market would be around Rs 1.1 crore, the official said.

Police have registered a case in this connection and launched a probe which is underway, the official in Lamtaput police station informed.

PNN