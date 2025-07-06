Bhubaneswar: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Saturday urged Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to introduce diploma and undergraduate courses in aerospace, defence, and allied sectors.

“The HAL, in collaboration with IIT Madras, and partner with the Central University of Odisha, Koraput could offer these courses.

Such initiatives would foster innovation at the school level and help create a pool of skilled human resources with advanced knowledge in aerospace engineering,” the Union Minister said.

Pradhan proposed during his visit to the Sunabeda-based public sector enterprise HAL. He also stressed the need to establish HAL STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) education labs in schools across the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur and Rayagada.

PNN