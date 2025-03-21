Srinagar: Properties worth Rs 75 lakh belonging to notorious drug peddlers in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district have been attached, the J&K Police said Friday.

A police statement said the properties were attached under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in the Srigufwara and Bijbehara areas of the district.

“As part of its ongoing crackdown against drug trafficking, Anantnag Police have attached properties worth Rs 75 lakhs belonging to two notorious drug peddlers under the provisions of the NDPS Act. Acting under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act, police attached a cement-concreted plinth along with one kanal of land belonging to Tariq Ahmad Lone, son of Mohd Maqbool Lone, a resident of Satkipora. The property, valued at approximately Rs 60 lakh was identified as illegally acquired through drug trafficking,” said the police.

The accused was involved in FIR No. 48/2019 under Section 8/20 of the NDPS Act, registered at the Srigufwara police station

In a separate action by the Bijbehara police station, commercial shops belonging to Gulzar Ahmad Rather, son of Gh. Rasool Rather, a resident of Waghama, was attached.

“The attachment was made in connection with FIR No. 227/2024 under Section 8/20 of the NDPS Act, registered at Police Station Bijbehara. The property, valued at Rs 15 lakh was confirmed as proceeds of drug-related activities,” the statement read.

“These stringent actions highlight Anantnag Police’s firm resolve to eliminate the drug menace and dismantle the financial networks supporting illicit drug trade,” the statement further mentioned.

The police also urged the people to cooperate with law enforcement agencies by reporting any drug-related activities and said that the force was ensuring a safer and drug-free society.

Under orders from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who chaired three security review meetings concerning Jammu and Kashmir during the last three months, the security forces are under clear orders to ensure zero infiltration, show zero tolerance to terrorists and also curb drug trafficking.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha also chaired two back-to-back security meetings, one in Srinagar and the other in Jammu. The Lt. Governor directed the security forces and police to dismantle the ecosystem of terror by targeting terrorists, their over-ground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers.

IANS