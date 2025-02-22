Bhubaneswar/Phulbani: Kandhamal district police Friday seized a huge quantity of marijuana in simultaneous raids conducted across five police station areas. According to sources from the Odisha Police headquarters, the police seized more than 10,852 kg of marijuana and arrested one accused. This is the first time that the police have successfully seized such a large quantity of marijuana in a single operation.

The crackdown was initiated after DGP Yogesh Bahadur Khurania ordered a strict action plan to curb marijuana smuggling from Kandhamal district. Following this, Kandhamal Superintendent of Police (SP) BC Harish formed a special team that conducted raids at multiple locations. Police reported that 6,520 kg was seized from the forest near Darugonda Ghati under Gochhapada police station, 1,520 kg from Majipada forest of Kasinpadar gram panchayat under Firingia police station, 2,052 kg from Sudruju gram panchayat Minyakti forest under Phulbani Sadar police station, 650 kg from Jakripada forest under Baliguda police station, and 110 kg from Sunapanga village under Tikabali police station.

In total, 10,852 kg of marijuana was seized, and one accused was arrested. Investigations into all the cases are ongoing, and the police are continuing raids at various locations to apprehend other individuals involved in the smuggling. Notably, drug peddlers have been hiding marijuana in underground pits in various abandoned areas of the forest. Acting on intelligence reports, the police conducted the raid. The state police are continuing their special campaign against cannabis cultivation as per the DGP’s directive to eradicate it. This special campaign will continue at the grassroots level until March 31, with senior officers instructed to ensure the complete eradication of cannabis cultivation within this period.