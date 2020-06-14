Balasore: A team of policemen had a tough time Sunday as a history-sheeter attacked them with crude bombs while trying to evade arrest.

According to a source, the incident took place at Shyamraipur village under Remuna block of Balasore district in wee hours of Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Ishwar Mahalik. He is said to be involved in several crimes including a recent loot.

The police team was at the residence of Ishwar in Shyamraipur village to arrest him. The accused, meanwhile, hurled liquor bottles, stones and crude bombs at the police team to stop them from entering the house.

That said, no one was injured in the incident. The cops finally managed to arrest the accused after four hours of standoff.