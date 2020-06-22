Bhubaneswar: Bestowed with unbridled power, policemen often inflict brutal torture on the accused during investigations and maintenance of law and order. However, these errant cops get away with their offence due to indifferent higher authorities. Lack of significant punitive action against such cops makes the black sheep more adamant.

Recently, several incidents of police atrocities came to the fore during the COVID-19-related lockdown. On May 23, DGP Abhaya suspended the IIC of Patna Police station following a video of the police officer beating an accused with a baton inside the police station went viral on social media drawing public ire on social media. In the video, Sandhyarani Jena, was seen beating and kicking the accused at the police station.

Similarly, one constable deployed at Bonth Police station in Bhadrak was suspended for use of excessive force against a youth for allegedly not wearing a mask May 25. Police took action only after the video of police atrocity had gone viral on internet.

However, the tainted officers involved in such acts usually rejoin duty at some other places following a few months’ suspension only.

The department never shows any interest in completing the investigations into such cases to allow the accused officers to remain in his post.

Meanwhile, The Human Rights Commissions both at the state and national level are at work to checkmate atrocities by government officials including the cops. Similarly, the state police have a Human Rights Protection Cell (HRPC) to enquire and punish officers engaged in atrocity against public.

The HRPC located inside the premises of state police head quarters in Cuttack was established in 1981 during the incumbency of SS Padhi as state police head.The cell works as a specialized wing of the state police. It also acts as a nodal agency of NHRC, OHRC, NCW, SCW, and National Commission for SCs and National Commission for STs. HRPC cells have also been functioning at the district level across the state too.

However, available data proved without an iota of doubt that the HRPC cells have become ineffective more or less. The officers have also deliberately been delaying the probe process to save the errant cops.

The ineptness of HRPC cells in Odisha have also been exposed through data received under the RTI Act. As per the information, the HRPC in Cuttack have received around ten very sensitive human rights violation cases against officers of Odisha Police for investigation between 2013 and 2019.

It received one case each in 2013, 2015, 2018 and 2019 for investigations. Two cases each have been referred to it in 2016, and 2017.

Speaking on the issue, ADGP of HRPC SM Narvane said, “We probe only very sensitive cases which are usually referred by the state government. We have investigating keeping all the angles in mind so the process often gets delayed. We are trying to complete the probe sooner.”

Orissa POST had earlier brought to fore the ineptness of HRPC in solving the pending cases. However, little has progressed since then.

