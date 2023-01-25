Paralakhemundi: Two officials were seriously injured after a police vehicle turned turtle near Kradikupa village under Mohana police limits of Gajapati district Monday morning.

The accident took place while the police van was chasing another vehicle involved in ganja smuggling. The contraband-laden vehicle was coming from Antarba side.

As per reports, the police van overturned during the chase after its driver lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a turn.

Assistant sub-inspector LV Basupali and the vehicle’s driver suffered injuries in the accident. They were initially rushed to the Mohana Community Health Centre and later shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

