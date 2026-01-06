Purushottampur: Uncertainty continues to surround an alleged land fraud case at the Purushottampur sub-registrar office in Ganjam district, as a written complaint reportedly submitted to the local police by the sub-registrar is yet to be traced, nearly two weeks after it was sent.

The alleged fraud involves two plots of land under Ranigaon mouza of Purushottampur tehsil — Plot Nos. 3062 and 3063 under Khata No. 390 — originally owned by the late Dandapat Bauridora of Badabaragaon, who died in December 2010.

It is alleged that the land was illegally sold last June after a forged Aadhaar card was created in the name of the deceased owner.

According to sources, one P Mahendra Dora of Kolasingi village allegedly impersonated the deceased and sold the land to a woman from Birajagannathpur village under Badakharida panchayat of Kabisuryanagar police limits.

Following complaints and public outrage, newly appointed sub-registrar Prafulla Kumar Chhura said he verified office records on the directions of the Additional District Magistrate (ADM).

Based on the findings, an official written complaint was submitted to Purushottampur police December 24 through Office Letter No. 1356, seeking legal action under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

However, when contacted, Purushottampur police station IIC Rajesh Kumar Nayak said no complaint had been received from the sub-registrar’s office so far.

The contradictory claims have deepened suspicion and raised questions about possible suppression of the case. Public concern has intensified as the sub-registrar’s office and the police station are located less than a kilometre apart, making the delay difficult to explain.

The issue had earlier triggered political reaction, with Congress workers staging a protest December 19 and submitting a memorandum to ADM (Revenue) Debadutta Panda, demanding immediate action.

They had warned of further agitation if no steps were taken.