Tensa/Bonai: In a bizarre incident, a policeman Ashok Kumar Behera who is in charge of Tensa police outpost was shot with an arrow by some bootleggers in Sundargarh district Tuesday afternoon.

According to a source, Behera along with a PCR team were conducting a raid to curb the illegal activities of bootleggers at zero point hating (a slum) under Koida block in the district. Some youths of the slum entered into severe altercations with Behera over the raid. Later, an unidentified miscreant of the slum shot an arrow at him.

The arrow pierced through the right side of Behera’s abdomen and he sustained critical injuries in the attack. The critically injured cop was immediately rushed to Ispat General Hospital (IGH) in Rourkela.

“Behera was on duty in a village when some liquor mafia shot an arrow that hit his abdomen. We brought him to the hospital as soon as possible. Our priority was to save our officer. We will definitely take action against the culprits who dared to shoot at an officer on duty,” Rourkela Superintendent of Police Mukesh Kumar Bhamu said.

Police have registered a case in this connection and launched a probe. Details are awaited as the investigation is underway.

PNN