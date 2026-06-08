Bhubaneswar: Senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Manmath Routray has said that V.K. Pandian’s wife, Sujata R. Karthikeyan, is likely to join the BJD soon, describing her induction as “almost certain.”

Routray said party leaders and workers are eagerly awaiting her arrival. “The sooner she joins the BJD, the happier we will be,” he said, adding that she would receive a “red-carpet welcome.”

Clarifying her prospective role in the party, Routray said Sujata would neither seek any official position nor be projected as anyone’s successor. Instead, she would work as an ordinary party worker for the development of Odisha and public service. He also claimed that her entry into active politics could pose a significant challenge to the state government.

According to Routray, Sujata’s induction would inject fresh energy into the party. While acknowledging that some individuals might be unhappy with her entry, he said a large section of party workers and supporters would be encouraged by her presence.

He further said that BJD president Naveen Patnaik had earlier supported the proposal of Sujata joining party. However, she was reportedly not interested in entering politics at the time. Routray claimed that negative publicity and various controversies had affected her morale, leading to a delay in her decision.

He asserted that she has now agreed to join the party and that her induction is only a matter of time.

However, Sujata R. Pandian has neither made any official announcement nor issued a statement on the matter. The BJD, too, has not made any formal announcement regarding her possible induction. Speculation over her entry into the party has triggered widespread discussion in Odisha’s political circles.