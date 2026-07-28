Kataka: An unidentified body was found near the Mahanadi Barrage gate in Kataka Tuesday morning.

Locals spotted the body lodged near the barrage gate number 2 and alerted the police. Police, along with Fire Services personnel, later reached the spot and launched an operation to recover the body.

The identity of the deceased was not yet confirmed. Police have begun an investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the death.

The latest recovery comes amid a series of similar incidents in Mahanadi and Kathajodi rivers in recent months.