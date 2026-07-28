Bhubaneswar: The Odisha police’s probe following the seizure of 227 kg of cannabis here in April led to the arrest of three people Tuesday for their alleged involvement in the smuggling of the contraband to Rajasthan.

With police having arrested Rajasthan native Paras Nath during the seizure, the number of those held in the case has reached four with the latest action.

Ganjam residents Sibaram Biswal (38), Sibaram Patra (33), and Manoranjan Sabat (49) were arrested Tuesday, a police official said.

“These arrests were made while investigating the case of the seizure of 227 kg of ganja from a container vehicle bearing a Gujarat registration number on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar April 18, a police officer said.

“The vehicle was transporting the contraband from Adava in Gajapati district to Rajasthan. The Special Task Force (STF) of the Odisha police had arrested Paras Nath during the raid,” he said.

To crack down on the cannabis smuggling network, the STF team recently visited Gujarat and Rajasthan, the officer said, adding the three arrested Tuesday had played a key role in facilitating the procurement, concealment and interstate transportation of the contraband.

During searches following the arrests, Rs 3.86 lakh cash, mobile phones and other incriminating articles were seized from the residence of Sibaram Biswal, police said.