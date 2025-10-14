Berhampur: A disturbing pattern of politically motivated killings continues in Ganjam district, with police data revealing that at least one political leader falls prey to the murderous trend every year. Since 1998, at least 16 political leaders have been killed in the district.

The latest case occurred October 6, when BJP leader and senior lawyer Pitabas Panda was brutally shot dead near his residence at Baikunth Nagar in Berhampur. Two assailants reportedly arrived on a motorcycle, fired at him from close range, and fled the scene. Police, who have launched a probe to trace the culprits, said the motive behind the murder was yet to be determined.

Over the years, Ganjam district has witnessed a string of similar killings. During the 2024 general elections, BJP worker Dillip Pahan of Shrikrushna Saranpur in Khallikote was murdered. In 2022, two BJD supporters were killed in Digapahandi block, while in 2021, former Beguniapada block chairman Debaraj Sahu and former Anantei panchayat sarpanch were slain.

In 2019, Congress candidate for the Aska Assembly constituency Manoj Jena was shot dead ahead of the elections. That same year, former Sheragada block member Subash Chandra Sahu was also murdered. Previous victims include BJD leader and Chhatrapur NAC councillor Lakshmidatta Pradhan (2017), former Buguda NAC chairman Balakrishna Patra (2015), CPI member Sukura Sahu (2014), Chhatrapur block chairman N. Seemanchal Reddy Bishoi (2010), BJD leader Sudarshan Parida (2009), former zilla parishad member Surendra Mohanty (2008), former Aska block chairman Uma Charan Bishoi (2002), and former Aska NAC chairman Saheb Parida (1998).

Former political science professor J. K. Baral said the inclusion of individuals with criminal backgrounds in political parties could be one of the reasons behind these recurring murders. Advocate Surendra Behera added that rivalry in liquor and business activities often contributes to political killings.

Investigations into these cases are ongoing, and strict measures are being taken to identify and arrest those involved in such crimes, police officials said.

