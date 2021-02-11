Bhubaneswar: Different political parties have now started a blame game over the issue of ‘Aparajita Sarangi missing’ posters that have been displayed in several parts of the state capital to target her on the development works of Ekamra Kshetra.

A number of such posters were seen in the city, accusing the MP of being absent in the constituency and remaining silent on the issue. BJD MLA Ashok Chandra Panda with whom she had a verbal duel on record in a recent event targeted her and accused her of remaining non-committal on the Ekamra Kshetra projects.

The BJP accused the rival parties of being intolerant. Party leader Lekhashree Samantsinghar said, “This is condemnable how a woman MP from the state has been targeted. She has now been taking part in the Budget Session of the Parliament and actively participating in the debates and raising the issues of Odisha at the national level.”

She also said that some malicious campaign has started in the state against her. “This has been done by intolerant people who have gone too low to target her,” she said.

Taking a dig at the bureaucrat-turned politician, Congress leader Suresh Routray said, “She is a very popular lady. She had been an IAS officer. Tracing her is not an easy job. She must be busy drafting some documents or secretly working. The posters must have been posted by their dear ones who could not see her for a long time.”

The MP, however, used Twitter to post her reaction to the whole episode. She said, “I am amused that these posters have come up in Bhubaneswar at a time when the budget session of Parliament is on; it is my duty to be in the Lok Sabha now. I am glad Bhubaneswar is ‘missing’ me. It is a great feeling, indeed! As always, I will be among my people from 15th Feb onwards.”