Jaipur: Polling for the 199 Assembly seats in Rajasthan began Saturday morning, where as many as 1,863 candidates are in the fray.

The fate of these candidates will be decided by over 5.26 crore voters of the state.

The polling began at 7 a.m. and will continue till 6 p.m. while the results will be announced on December 3.

Congress candidate from Karanpur assembly constituency in Sriganganagar district, Gurmeet Singh Kooner (75), died at the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi and thus polls have been adjourned on the seat.

The ruling Congress and the opposition BJP are the key contestants in the state.

The poll results will also decide whether the trend of changing government every time in the state will continue this time or not.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is contesting from his traditional seat Sardarpura in Jodhpur while former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje is contesting from Jhalrapatan in Jhalawar district.

Similarly, former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot is the Congress candidate from the Tonk seat while Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathod is contesting from Taranagar.

The reputation of many BJP MPs is also at stake in this election. MP Diya Kumari is contesting from Jaipur’s Vidyadhar Nagar; Baba Balaknath from Alwar’s Tijara; former Union Minister and MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore from Jaipur’s Jhotwara; MP (Ajmer) Bhagirath Chaudhary from Ajmer’s Kishangarh; MP Devji Patel from Sanchore, Narendra Khinchar from Mandawa of Jhunjhunu and Rajya Sabha member Kirodilal Meena is contesting from Sawai Madhopur seat.

Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said that a total of 51,507 polling booths — 10,501 (urban) and 41,006 (rural) — have been set up across the state.

Live webcasting is being conducted at a total of 26,393 polling booths. These polling centres will be monitored from the district-level control room.

Across the state, 65,277 ballot units, 62,372 control units and 67,580 VVPAT machines including reserves are being used for voting.

He said that to ensure free, fair and peaceful conduct of the elections, 6,287 micro observers and 6247 sector officers with reserves have been appointed, who will immediately resolve any kind of problem by continuously coordinating with the polling parties. One additional EVM machine will also be given to all sector officers.

For quick resolution of EVM-related problems, two engineers will also be present in every assembly, who will reach the centers immediately after receiving the information. These engineers will also have one additional EVM machine each, he said.

Gupta further said that 2,74,846 polling personnel will conduct the voting. As many as 7,960 women polling personnel will take command at women-managed polling stations and 796 disabled polling personnel will take command at disabled-managed polling stations.

Wheelchairs have been arranged for voting at all the polling booths, taking advantage of which the disabled people and senior voters above 80 years of age can cast their vote without any inconvenience, he added.

The Chief Electoral Officer said that a total of 1,02,290 security personnel have been deployed to ensure peaceful voting.

To conduct free and fair elections, three flying squads and three SST teams are being deployed in each constituency for intensive checking and monitoring on voting day.

