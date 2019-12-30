Chennai: Polling in the second and final phase of the rural local body polls in Tamil Nadu began Monday at 7 a.m. A total of 158 Panchayat Unions are going to on Monday and security has been beefed up in those polling localities.

About 1.28 crore voters are expected to exercise their democratic right on December 30 to elect 38,916 panchayat members, 2,544 members of panchayat unions and 255 ward members of district panchayats.

There are 25,008 polling booths. Voting will end at 5 p.m.

The first phase of the election for the rural local bodies was held December 27 and it saw a polling of 76.19 per cent, said Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC).