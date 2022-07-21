Dhenkanal: Discharge of toxic effluents by the industrial firms has polluted the state’s second largest river Brahmani flowing through this district and has proved fatal for the aquatic species, a report said. As per reports, pollution in Brahmani has reached such an alarming level that several kinds of fishes as well as turtles are found floating dead in the river. The recovery of a large turtle carcass weighing over 30 kg near the river bank in Kushupanga village under Odapada block in this district Sunday is a case in point.

It is suspected that the amphibian might have died due to severe water pollution caused by discharge of effluents from industrial units in the locality. Locals alleged that turtles are dying in regular intervals but forest officials seemed to be clueless. The death of the aquatic animals is indicative of the alarming level of pollution in the river water.

Environmentalists have expressed concern over pollution in Brahmani river, which is otherwise known as the nursery of the freshwater turtles in the state. They apprehend that if immediate steps are not taken, the day is not far when Brahmani will turn into a graveyard of aquatic animals. The riverbed of Brahmani flowing through Banasingh & Radhadeipur under Sadar forest range and Rankia & Budhibili under Kamakhyanagar forest range has become the mass nesting site of the freshwater turtles for the last few years. The turtles visit this place in November every year and lay their eggs. As turtles are visiting this place in large numbers, forest officials are keeping a close watch on the mass nesting site in the area. Residents have also joined hands to protect the aquatic creatures. They have formed a voluntary outfit ‘Brahmani Kainchha Surakshya Samiti’to protect the turtles.

Reports said around 900 to 1,000 turtles had laid eggs in mass nesting site last year. However, owing to acute river water pollution several turtles were found dying and floating in the river. Rajendra Panigrahi, convener of ‘Brahmani Kainchha Surakshya Samiti’ said, “Dynamites are being exploded in regular intervals for fishing while the industrial plants situated close to the riverbanks are discharging effluents into the river causing severe pollution in the river.” DFO Prakashchand Gogineni expressed his ignorance on the development, but assured to direct the forest officials to review the situation.