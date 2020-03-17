Pondicherry: Pondicherry reported its first coronavirus case Tuesday even as Chief Minister V Narayanasamy announced closure of all schools, colleges, cinemas and gymnasium centres in the Union Territory till this month-end as a precautionary measure.

A 68-year-old woman tested positive in Mahe, an enclave of the Union Territory in Kerala, and her condition is stable in the government general hospital there, director of Health and Family Welfare Services Mohan Kumar said. Sources said the woman had returned from Saudi Arabia after a pilgrimage March 13.

Sources said the affected woman had arrived at the airport at Kozhikode and had suspected symptoms of the infection. The airport authorities referred her to a hospital in Kozhikode from where she was sent to Mahe, March 14. Samples of blood tested positive for the infection and she has since then been kept in the isolation ward.

Narayanasamy chaired a joint meeting of officials of health and other departments here and reviewed the steps taken to prevent the spread of the infection. The government has earmarked Rs 7.5 crore to the Revenue Department to procure on emergency basic equipment to rise to any exigency, Narayanaswamy told reporters.

The Health Department has been asked to immediately recruit doctors and nurses to meet the shortage in manpower to meet any requirement.

All tourists coming here from other states and also abroad would be subject to intensive screening at the entry points, bus terminals, airport and other vulnerable spots.

“The government does not want to remain slack and hence a multi-pronged approach has been adopted to keep the infection at bay,” Narayanaswamy informed.

Places of worship had also been asked to put in place the necessary facilities for the pilgrims and devotees to wash their hands.

“Political parties and other outfits would not be permitted to hold rallies, public meetings and demonstrations till this month-end,” the chief minister added.

PTI