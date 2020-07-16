Mumbai: Actress Pooja Hegde, who has garnered 11 million followers on Instagram, says she will continue to spread positivity and entertain her fans with her “silly posts”.

Pooja took to her verified Instagram account and shared a picture where she strikes a yoga pose in a lime green sports bra and grey yoga pants.

“11 MILLION! Since this year has been about my legs (if you know you know ) I decided it was apt to use them for my post. As usual, I will continue to spread positivity, love and entertain you’ll with my fun and silly posts,” Pooja captioned the image.

The 29-year-old actress said that her fans’ love makes her dance.

“Your love and unconditional support makes me dance, walk from strength to strength and love with my heart. Loads of love from Buttabomma herself #samajavaragamana #buttabomma #millionaire,” she wrote.

On the acting front, Pooja was last seen onscreen in the Telugu action drama Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun.

Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film also features Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Samuthirakani, Murali Sharma, Sunil, Sachin Khedekar, and Harsha Vardhan.

She will next be seen opposite Telugu superstar Prabhas in the upcoming film Radhe Shyam. The film will release in four languages — Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam will see a theatrical release in 2021. Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, and Sathyan also feature in the film, which wrapped up an important schedule in Georgia earlier this year.