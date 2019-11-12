Berhampur: Poor road and drainage system in Berhampur town is causing inconvenience to commuters and resulting in several mishaps in the town – especially in the stretch between Sub-registrar office and Mango Market through Prem Nagar main road, local residents alleged.

Even though Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) is well aware of the conditions of the road and the dug-up drain by its side, the agency has done little in the last six months to address the concern of the locals, they added.

A vehicle of BeMC fell into the uncovered drain Monday after losing control and was rescued after a crane was pressed into service. Many more incidents go unreported, denizens claimed.

According to a source, the roads in this area are in poor shape. A planned drain for which nearby slums were demolished and the side of the road was dug up about six months back has seen little progress in all these months.

Residents, who have their houses close to the road, face a harrowing time to reach their residences crossing over the dug-up drain. Often they use makeshift bridges on the drain by tying together wood and bamboo sticks to cross over it. This practice, however, leads to a number of mishaps.

The condition of the road and the drain also lead to traffic bottlenecks in the stretch.

When questioned, BeMC commissioner Chakraborty Singh Rathor assured that the road and the drain would be repaired before March 2020.

PNN