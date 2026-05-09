New Delhi/Balasore: India has successfully carried out a flight test of an advanced Agni missile featuring multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicle (MIRV) off the coast of Odisha.

The MIRV feature ensures that a single missile can deploy multiple warheads at different locations.

The missile system was tested Friday, according to the defence ministry.

“India conducted the successful flight-trial of an advanced Agni missile with Multiple Independently Targeted Re-Entry Vehicle (MIRV) system from APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha May 8,” it said.

The missile was flight-tested with multiple payloads, targeted to different targets spatially distributed over a large geographical area in the Indian Ocean Region, it added.

PTI