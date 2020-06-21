Bhawanipatna: Most villages across Kalahandi district are experiencing poor mobile network since June 5. In such a situation, the virtual classes launched by the state government have gone for a toss in the district, a report said.

The state education department had launched virtual classes to support school children amid lockdown restrictions. Odia medium students in Kalahandi district are unable to take advantage of the programme for technical glitches in telecommunication here.

It known that, residents of several villages under Koksara, Th Rampur, Lanjigarh, Golamunda, M Rampur, Karlamunda, Dharamgarh and Jayapatna blocks do not get proper signal on their mobiles.

Virtual classes were started for Odia medium students of Class II to Class X June 5. On the very first day, four classes of 45 minutes each were conducted from 8am to 11am. Worksheets for students along with key answers were shared with the respective groups of teachers on the same day. Students in Kalahandi district could not attend further virtual classes after the evening.

Notably, poor families in Kalahandi go to other districts and work as migrant labourers. Using various apps for attending virtual classes is itself a difficult task for local students. People belonging to remote areas are often seen hanging their respective mobile phones on places of higher altitudes to receive better signal in exigent times.

PNN