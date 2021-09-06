Sambalpur: Scanty and insufficient rainfall has trigged a drought-like situation across many districts in Odisha. Sambalpur district has also suffered due to lack of rain with over 2,000 hectares of farmland remaining uncultivated.

It has happened due to the lack of water. Saplings, sown and transplanted, have wilted in this huge area of land. Though low-pressure induced rains are predicted from September 6, it will not be sufficient to save the crops at this stage.

As per information available from the Agriculture department, a total of 1,50,660 hectares of land was to be used for cultivating paddy this kharif season. By August 31, paddy cultivation had been done in 1,30,696 hectares.

Paddy saplings have been transplanted in 42,650 hectares which are usually irrigated from Hirakud dam, lift irrigation point and small irrigation projects.

District agriculture officer Saroj Chand said that paddy farming has been affected in areas that cannot avail of irrigation facilities. If the district receives rains due to low pressure in the coming days, crops can be saved to some extent, he informed.

In such situation, farmers in most parts of the district have lost their hopes for paddy harvest this year. Farmlands are dry while farming activities have come to a halt.

Post-transplantation work have not happened in areas like Jujumara, Rengali, Maneswar, Dhankauda, Bamra, Redhakhole, Naktideula and Jamankira blocks.

As these areas have received less than usual rainfall, there is every possibility of crops being damaged. Farmers say, the post-transplantation activities in the farmland have been affected by insufficient rainfall.

In August, the rainfall was very low, leading to possibility of drought. Farmers in these areas expressed concern over the scanty rainfall that affected farming activities.

“Paddy saplings have started wilting in dry farmlands. The situation is worse in areas without irrigation. Here, paddy cultivation solely depends on rains,” some farmers lamented.

“We apprehend a possible spectre of drought with the monsoon doing a vanishing act. Telltale signs of drought are already evident at several places,” they added.

