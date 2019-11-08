Ghasipura: The residents of Natia village of Samukanandi panchayat under Ghasipura block in Keonjhar district are facing problems due to bad condition of roads in their village.

The incessant rains in the month of September that lashed many parts of this district have damaged several roads, severely hampering commute for the locals.

For the last two months the residents of Lochansahi, Kendupada and Buruguda have been demanding construction of pucca roads in their village. Till now, neither the district nor the block administration has taken measures to resolve the problem. The commuters blame the administration for its callousness.

The residents are fuming with anger over the poor construction and maintenance of roads under the Gopabandhu Gramin Yojna (GGY) scheme in their area. They allege that the construction of a road connecting their village to other parts was stopped midway due to the laxity on the part of the contractor entrusted with the job.

The district administration had sanctioned Rs 3.8 lakh under Gopabandhu Gramin Yojna (GGY) scheme for construction of the road of Jhinkipita-Natia and Lochansahi in the year 2017-18. Sadly the roads have failed to withstand the continuous rain in the month of September and remain badly damaged. The bad quality of work added to the problem.

Villagers have demanded construction of a pucca road. On the other hand, Executive engineer of Rural Development Department said “a proposal of road construction has already been placed. The construction would begin after receiving the approval of district administration.”

PNN