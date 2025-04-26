Vatican City: The funeral Mass for Pope Francis is underway in a packed St. Peter’s Square.

The Argentine pontiff died Monday.

Mourners began streaming into the square at dawn on Saturday. Bells tolled to signal the start of the procession bringing Francis’ coffin from St. Peter’s Basilica to the front of the altar in the square.

Dignitaries including US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy were seated on one side of the altar, while red-robed cardinals were on the other. The funeral marks the start of the nine-day period of official mourning at the Vatican.

AP