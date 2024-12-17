Kochi: Cardinal George Jacob Koovakad Tuesday said that Pope Francis’s visit to India will most likely be after 2025, which has been announced as the “Jubilee Year” by the Catholic Church, due to celebrations in Rome that year.

Fifty-one-year-old Koovakad was elevated to the rank of cardinal by Pope Francis December 7.

On his arrival in Kerala Tuesday, he thanked everyone who showed up to greet him at the Cochin International Airport here.

He also said that he proudly recalls everyone’s prayers, love and blessings for him.

On being asked about the Pope’s visit, he said that it was not clear when Pope Francis would come to India.

“Chances are that it will be after 2025 which is the jubilee year. There are a lot of celebrations in Rome as it is the jubilee year and therefore, the Pope will most likely be there that year,” he told reporters at the airport here.

At the same time, he also said that a visit by the Pope in near future cannot be ruled out. “We can hope and pray for that.”

Koovakad was among the 21 new cardinals inducted from various countries in a ceremony held at the famous St Peter’s Basilica and attended by clergy and dignitaries from around the world on December 7.

Hailing from the Archdiocese of Changanassery in Kerala, Koovakad’s appointment brings the total number of Indian cardinals to six, further strengthening the country’s representation in the Vatican.

There are 253 cardinals in the Roman Catholic Church of whom 140 are eligible to elect the next Pope.

Koovakad has been organising Pope Francis’ international travels since 2020.

Previously, Koovakad, who held the title of Monsignor, was declared the Titular Archbishop of Nisibis in Turkey.

